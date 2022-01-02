Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ZG stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.22. 744,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

