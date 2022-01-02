AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $168.06 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

