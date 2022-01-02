QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average is $167.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

