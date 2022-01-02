Truist Financial Corp Has $256.85 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,481,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $256,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.72.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

