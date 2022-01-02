QP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

QP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

