QP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 38,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.67. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

