Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 577 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $46.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11.

