Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $152.31 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.60, a PEG ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.