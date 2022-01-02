Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,951.65.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,096.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,912.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,710.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

