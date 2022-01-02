New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

MGV opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $84.88 and a one year high of $107.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

