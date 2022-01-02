Smith Salley & Associates Buys 630 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,158,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.