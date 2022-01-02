Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO opened at $390.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

