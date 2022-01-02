Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 65,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,878,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,122,000 after purchasing an additional 911,336 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

