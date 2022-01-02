Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 0.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

PBA opened at $30.33 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.37, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

