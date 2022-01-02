MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 650 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $382.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

