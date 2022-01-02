Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lowered by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC opened at $173.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

