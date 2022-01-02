Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $152.62 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

