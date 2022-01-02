Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 536,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 145,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $60.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

