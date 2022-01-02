Cobak Token (CBK) Reaches Market Cap of $75.06 Million

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $75.06 million and $10.18 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00006603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,984,682 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

