PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,114 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Extra Space Storage worth $58,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $57,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR opened at $226.73 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.56 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

