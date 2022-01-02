Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 271 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 109.4% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

