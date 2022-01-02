SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 141.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

