Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,830 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 0.7% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,918 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 54.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,678 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 158.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,087 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.00 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

