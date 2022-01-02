SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 198,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 522.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

