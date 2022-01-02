SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 78.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

