Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710.86 ($36.44).

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($36.70) to GBX 2,710 ($36.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($36.98) to GBX 3,061 ($41.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,245 ($43.62) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of ADM stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,157 ($42.44). 91,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,829 ($38.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($49.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,007.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,223.63.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.