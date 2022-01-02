Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stake Decreased by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. reduced its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,329,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,488,847 shares during the period. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up approximately 2.0% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $48,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

