MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 6,927 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,633,000 after acquiring an additional 191,247 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 89,725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day moving average of $154.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

