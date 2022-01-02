Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 60 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in STERIS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,897,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $243.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 0.62. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $245.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

