Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 3.3% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

