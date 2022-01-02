RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Achieves Market Cap of $165.69 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $165.69 million and approximately $990,190.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.24 or 0.07935927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00075617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.49 or 0.99815258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007645 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,646,674 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

