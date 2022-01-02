Nyzo Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $16,104.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.24 or 0.07935927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00075617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.49 or 0.99815258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

