82,651 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.23% of Dril-Quip as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

In related news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $221,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,552 shares of company stock worth $1,451,005 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $696.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

