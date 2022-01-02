PFG Advisors Has $2.90 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

