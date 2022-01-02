ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

