Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $16.68 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,000. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 98.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.