Boston Partners Sells 1,915,211 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,384,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915,211 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.20% of Novartis worth $358,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,437,000 after acquiring an additional 190,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

