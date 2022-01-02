Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,968,000. Heron Therapeutics makes up 2.4% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 128,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 29.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.36. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

