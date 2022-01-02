Boston Partners Has $398.06 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 118.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $398,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus upped their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

EOG opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

