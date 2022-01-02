Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 1.0% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 1.16% of Cigna worth $788,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.82.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

