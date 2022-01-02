Boston Partners Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.97% of Ameriprise Financial worth $591,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $301.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.71 and a 52 week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.