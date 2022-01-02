Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires New Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

IXG opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

