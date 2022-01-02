Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Purchases 47 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 225.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $336.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.38 and its 200 day moving average is $345.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.