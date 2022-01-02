PirateCash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,610.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $547,457.33 and approximately $1,610.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

