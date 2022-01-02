Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Danske lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

