Sandy Spring Bank Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $382.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.98 and its 200 day moving average is $391.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

