Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 129 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.