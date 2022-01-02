Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$60.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.13.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BEI.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$54.83. 20,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,292. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.49.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

