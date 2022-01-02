Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

