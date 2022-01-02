Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $549.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $549.95.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.68.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

